Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

280,481 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

12394539

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
280,481KM
VIN 1GCVKNEH2JZ145355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 21843
  • Mileage 280,481 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500