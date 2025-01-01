Menu
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,264 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

12900971

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,264KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEH0JZ112659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22599
  • Mileage 249,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-945-3611

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500