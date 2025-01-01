$12,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,264KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCVKNEH0JZ112659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22599
- Mileage 249,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2014 Chrysler 300 208,710 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman 160,016 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 ST 158,398 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500