2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,676KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCPCNEC7JG378224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # A22601
- Mileage 140,676 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500