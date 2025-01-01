Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

292,158 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Watch This Vehicle
13113701

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1761592642
  2. 1761592642
  3. 1761592642
  4. 1761592642
  5. 1761592642
  6. 1761592641
  7. 1761592642
  8. 1761592642
  9. 1761592641
  10. 1761592641
  11. 1761592641
  12. 1761592642
  13. 1761592642
  14. 1761592642
  15. 1761592642
  16. 1761592642
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
292,158KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC2KUEG9JZ105682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22597
  • Mileage 292,158 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT 238,194 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 222,276 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 139,477 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500