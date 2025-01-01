$18,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Work Truck
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
292,158KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC2KUEG9JZ105682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22597
- Mileage 292,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW XLT 238,194 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 TRADESMAN 222,276 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE 139,477 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500