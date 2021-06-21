Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

63,030 KM

$25,300

$25,300

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER, REAR CAMERA!

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT - REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER, REAR CAMERA!

63,030KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7348040
  Stock #: P8942
  VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR242860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 63,030 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH & SATELLITE RADIO! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019 & 2020! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Rear Air & Heat
Heated Exterior Mirrors

