Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

79,811 KM

Details Description Features

$26,055

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,055

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,055

+ taxes & licensing

79,811KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7533049
  • Stock #: 34214A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG6JR180117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,811 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan On The Pre-Owned Lot! 79,811 KM’S!

Recent Trade In, Clean Title, No Odors

White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Featured With, Power Front Seats, With Drivers Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 3rd Row Seating, Rear-view Camera & More!!

Excellent Shape, Spacious For The Whole Family!

For More Great Deals Please Call (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,811 KM
$26,055 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Accent SE
 70,208 KM
$13,635 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 34,056 KM
$21,705 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory