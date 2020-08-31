+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699
YOUR APPROVED @wautoshoppers.ca 2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD Fully Loaded Navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, 4cyl turbo eco boost, moonroof, keyless entry, bluetooth, remote start, reverse sensors, sirius xm radio and more! Call today and book your test drive: 519-948-5330 Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes. *Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*
