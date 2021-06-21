Menu
2018 Ford Edge

84,445 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD FULLY LOADED

2018 Ford Edge

SEL AWD FULLY LOADED

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,445KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7444937
  • Stock #: 12000
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBC03363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

 

2018 Ford Edge SEL AWD Fully Loaded Navigation, reverse camera, heated seats, 4cyl turbo eco boost, moonroof, keyless entry, Bluetooth, remote start, reverse sensors, Sirius XM radio and more!

 

Call to book your in-person visit or test drive today! 519-948-5330

 

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Drive away in your dream vehicle today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Balance of Factory Warranty

