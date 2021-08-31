Menu
2018 Ford Escape

43,695 KM

$25,496

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

SEL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

43,695KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7736523
  • Stock #: P489
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD0JUD32650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,695 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Escape Now For Sale! ONLY 43,695 KM’S!

Clean Title, One Owner, No Odors!

White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Equipped With, GPS Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Adjustable Lumbar, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Rear-view Camera, Rear Tinted Windows & More!!

In Excellent Condition! Don’t Miss Out

Call Today To Learn More (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

