Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

97,640 KM

Details Description Features

$9,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium - HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium - HEATED LEATHER, SUNROOF, REMOTE START!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 7476669
  2. 7476669
  3. 7476669
  4. 7476669
  5. 7476669
  6. 7476669
  7. 7476669
  8. 7476669
  9. 7476669
  10. 7476669
  11. 7476669
  12. 7476669
  13. 7476669
  14. 7476669
  15. 7476669
  16. 7476669
  17. 7476669
  18. 7476669
  19. 7476669
  20. 7476669
Contact Seller

$9,600

+ taxes & licensing

97,640KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7476669
  • Stock #: P8810A
  • VIN: 1FADP3N20JL296250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P8810A
  • Mileage 97,640 KM

Vehicle Description

POWER SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START & BACKUP SENSOR! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019 & 2020! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Rear View Camera
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 84,047 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 79,585 KM
$22,700 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 51,493 KM
$25,700 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory