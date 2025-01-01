Menu
<p><strong>$19,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED</strong></p><p><strong>CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!  ONE OWNER!!!</strong></p><h1><strong>Financing Options Available!!!</strong></h1><p><strong>142,127KM</strong> Equipped With:  Remote Start, 7 Passenger, Push button Start,  Power liftgate, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!</p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2018 GMC Acadia

142,127 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia

FWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

12488101

2018 GMC Acadia

FWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,127KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS5JZ169151

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # R3001
  • Mileage 142,127 KM

$19,995 plus HST.  No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED

CLEAN CARFAX!!!  NO ACCIDENTS!!!  ONE OWNER!!!

Financing Options Available!!!

142,127KM Equipped With:  Remote Start, 7 Passenger, Push button Start,  Power liftgate, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

