$19,995+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
FWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
2018 GMC Acadia
FWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # R3001
- Mileage 142,127 KM
Vehicle Description
$19,995 plus HST. No hidden fees. SAFETY, TRANSFER AND PLATES INCLUDED
CLEAN CARFAX!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!! ONE OWNER!!!Financing Options Available!!!
142,127KM Equipped With: Remote Start, 7 Passenger, Push button Start, Power liftgate, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!
WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.
3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.
Windsor, ON
N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
www.windsorpreowned.com
Richard@windsorpreowned.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-915-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-915-5500