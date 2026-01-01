Menu
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

167,961 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

13491065

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,961KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC0JZ110922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23117
  • Mileage 167,961 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 GMC Sierra 1500