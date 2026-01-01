$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,961KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GTV2LEC0JZ110922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23117
- Mileage 167,961 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
