2018 Honda Accord

9 2 , 8 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10005720

10005720 Stock #: WR23522A

WR23522A VIN: 1HGCV1F96JA803984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 92,849 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Safety Active Handling Child-Safety Locks Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

