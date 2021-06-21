Menu
2018 Honda Civic

67,638 KM

Details

$18,265

+ tax & licensing
$18,265

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,265

+ taxes & licensing

67,638KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7451099
  • Stock #: 25867A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E59JH006279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,638 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Civic Now On The Pre-Owned Lot, 67,638 KM’S!!

Recent Trade In, One Owner, No Accidents, No Odors!

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Featured With, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Connection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear-view Camera & More!!

Call Before It’s Too Late! (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

