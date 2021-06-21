Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,265 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 6 3 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7451099

7451099 Stock #: 25867A

25867A VIN: 2HGFC2E59JH006279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,638 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

