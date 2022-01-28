Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

35,303 KM

Details Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1644945847
  2. 1644945847
  3. 1644945847
  4. 1644945847
  5. 1644945847
  6. 1644945847
  7. 1644945847
  8. 1644945847
  9. 1644945847
  10. 1644945847
  11. 1644945847
  12. 1644945847
  13. 1644945847
  14. 1644945847
  15. 1644945847
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

35,303KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229186
  • Stock #: 18034
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F58JH019295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,303 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

2018 Honda Civic LX
 35,303 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 104,990 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee N...
 76,608 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory