2018 Hyundai Elantra

52,387 KM

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

52,387KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5742585
  Stock #: P408
  VIN: KMHD84LF5JU484853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 52,387 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra GL For Sale! 52,387 KM’S

Grey Exterior On Black Leather Interior

Equipped With, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, AppleCar Play & Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Blind Spot Detection & More!

Ready for Test Drives! Please Call, (519)-735-7753!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N8N 2L9

519-735-7753

