2018 Hyundai Elantra

67,338 KM

$20,765

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

GL

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,338KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7993902
  • Stock #: P506
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU517282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,338 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Elantra Just Landed, Has 67,338 KM’S!

Clean Title, No Odors

Red Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With, Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Rear-view Camara, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay & more!

***PICTURES COMING SOON

For More Great Deals Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

