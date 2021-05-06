Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

51,397 KM

Details Description Features

$18,200

+ tax & licensing
$18,200

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

2018 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,200

+ taxes & licensing

51,397KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7070017
  • Stock #: P453
  • VIN: KM8K12AA0JU184581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,397 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona Essential On The Lot! 51, 727 KM’S!

Recent Lease Return, One Owner, No Accidents, No Odors,

Red Exterior On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With,

Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights,  Android Auto & Apply Carplay, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-view Camera & More!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Call Today (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

