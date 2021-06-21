Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai KONA

19,957 KM

Details Description Features

$21,875

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,875

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,875

+ taxes & licensing

19,957KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7511115
  • Stock #: P471
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA8JU159530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,957 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Kona For Sale, ONLY 19,957 KM’S!!

Just Landed, One Owner, Clean Title, No Odors

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear-View Camera, Cross-Traffic Alert, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Tinted Windows, Premium Weather-tech Floor Liners, Cargo Shade & More!!

This Kona Is AWD, Perfect For Summer And Winter Driving!

*** More Pictures Coming Soon!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 8,948 KM
$22,285 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sportage EX
 24,577 KM
$29,695 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 66,522 KM
$25,225 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory