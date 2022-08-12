Menu
2018 Hyundai KONA

70,054 KM

Details Description Features

$22,700

+ tax & licensing
$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2018 Hyundai KONA

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

2018 Hyundai KONA

Preferred - HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$22,700

+ taxes & licensing

70,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975386
  • Stock #: P9675
  • VIN: KM8K22AA3JU075416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9675
  • Mileage 70,054 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BACKUP SENSOR & BLUETOOTH! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Backup Sensor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

