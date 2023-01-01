Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

124,848 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,848KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978578
  • Stock #: P8126
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LBXJG521672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8126
  • Mileage 124,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum Graphite 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

