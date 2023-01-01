$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT
124,848KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978578
- Stock #: P8126
- VIN: 5XYZT3LBXJG521672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Graphite
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Platinum Graphite 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Base FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
