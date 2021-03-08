Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

54,186 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,186KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6652766
  Stock #: w18grcherokee - 278982
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG2JC278982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful unit here! LIMITED!

It has a lot of fun stuff inside!

NAV, Bluetooth, Panoramic sunroof, AM/FM/XM, heated seats, ECO Mode, SPORT mode, parking sensors, cruise control and much more!

Nice white exterior with black interior! 

Z's Auto

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

