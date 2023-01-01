Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

78,375 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

78,375KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10005714
  Stock #: GC23445A
  VIN: 1C4HJXEN5JW220360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC23445A
  • Mileage 78,375 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Curb Side Mirrors
Roll Bar
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Removable-Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

