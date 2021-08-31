Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

70,428 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,428KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition, Inside & Out!  Dark Gray Exterior Paint, On Black Leather Interior

2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, Now On The Pre-owned Lot!

One Previous Owner, Clean Title, No Odors

Featured With, GPS Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Rear-view Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Tinted Windows & More!

To Book A Test Driver Call Now! (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

