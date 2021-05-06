Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

35,522 KM

Details Description Features

$15,705

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,705

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,705

+ taxes & licensing

35,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7124533
  • Stock #: P442
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A85JE207568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,522 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Forte EX On The Lot! ONLY 35,522 KM’S!!

No Accidents, No Odors

Black Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear-view Camera & More!

***Pictures Coming Soon!!

Great Shape With Such Low Mileage, Come In Before Its Too Late 

Call Now (519) 735-7753  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 35,100 KM
$20,256 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla LE
 42,693 KM
$15,964 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 51,397 KM
$17,903 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory