+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte SX Recent Trade In, Available For Sale 83,111 KM’S!
Clean Title, One Previous Owner, No Odors
White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior
Featured With, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Lumbar Support, GPS Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Rear-view Camera & More!!
***PICTURES COMING SOON!
To Learn More & Book A Test Drive Call Today (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9