2018 Kia Forte

83,111 KM

$21,255

+ tax & licensing
$21,255

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

EX

2018 Kia Forte

EX

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,255

+ taxes & licensing

83,111KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8039962
  Stock #: P499A
  VIN: 3KPFN4A83JE265091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,111 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Kia Forte SX Recent Trade In, Available For Sale 83,111 KM’S!

Clean Title, One Previous Owner, No Odors

White Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Featured With, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Power Drivers Seat With Lumbar Support, GPS Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Rear-view Camera & More!!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!

To Learn More & Book A Test Drive Call Today (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

