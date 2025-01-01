Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Nissan Qashqai

158,000 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle
13330895

2018 Nissan Qashqai

S+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C+CLEAN CARFAX

Location

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-818-6682

  1. 1766002824
  2. 1766002825
  3. 1766002824
  4. 1766002817
  5. 1766002824
  6. 1766002824
  7. 1766002824
  8. 1766002822
  9. 1766002821
  10. 1766002823
  11. 1766002824
  12. 1766002822
  13. 1766002823
  14. 1766002825
  15. 1766002822
  16. 1766002822
  17. 1766002824
  18. 1766002824
  19. 1766002824
  20. 1766002824
  21. 1766002824
  22. 1766002824
  23. 1766002824
  24. 1766002823
  25. 1766002824
  26. 1766002824
  27. 1766002824
  28. 1766002823
  29. 1766002824
  30. 1766002824
  31. 1766002825
  32. 1766002824
  33. 1766002822
  34. 1766002824
  35. 1766002821
  36. 1766002824
  37. 1766002822
  38. 1766002822
  39. 1766002820
  40. 1766002822
  41. 1766002822
  42. 1766002823
  43. 1766002822
  44. 1766002822
  45. 1766002824
  46. 1766002823
  47. 1766002821
  48. 1766002821
  49. 1766002822
  50. 1766002822
  51. 1766002822
  52. 1766002821
  53. 1766002824
  54. 1766002819
  55. 1766002819
  56. 1766002819
  57. 1766002820
  58. 1766002820
  59. 1766002820
  60. 1766002824
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CP2JW154781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3965
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarNova Auto Sales

Used 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI SPORT AWD+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio TI SPORT AWD+New Tires+Brakes+CLEAN CARFAX 93,000 KM $23,499 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C! for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Nissan Sentra SV+Camera+Heated Seats+A/C! 149,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Buick Encore Preferred+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Buick Encore Preferred+Camera+ApplePlay+CLEAN CARFAX 106,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic

Email CarNova Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarNova Auto Sales

CarNova Auto Sales

6045 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

Call Dealer

519-818-XXXX

(click to show)

519-818-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

CarNova Auto Sales

519-818-6682

2018 Nissan Qashqai