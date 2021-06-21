Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

67,026 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV CVT - REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV CVT - REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,026KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7376819
  Stock #: P8984.
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP0JL363425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P8984.
  • Mileage 67,026 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CD, CRUISE! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online at www.automaxxwindsor.com! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care, located at 2890 Walker! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019 & 2020! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website at www.automaxxwindsor.com or call one of our professional sales associates at 519-974-9358. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore, 4200 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

