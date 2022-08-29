Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

72,365 KM

Details Description Features

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV - REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV - REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

72,365KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9090145
  Stock #: P9618
  VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL366168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9618
  • Mileage 72,365 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

