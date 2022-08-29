2018 Nissan Versa

$21,500 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9090145

9090145 Stock #: P9618

P9618 VIN: 3N1CE2CPXJL366168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,365 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Safety Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

