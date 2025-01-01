$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,042KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR6GG7JS174051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22137
- Mileage 195,042 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 195,042 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 232,178 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST 149,816 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 RAM 1500