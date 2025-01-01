Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 RAM 1500

195,042 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
12483279

2018 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1746214176
  2. 1746214199
  3. 1746214189
  4. 1746214160
  5. 1746214179
  6. 1746214194
  7. 1746214197
  8. 1746214192
  9. 1746214187
  10. 1746214196
  11. 1746214171
  12. 1746214193
  13. 1746214162
  14. 1746214167
  15. 1746214169
  16. 1746214183
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,042KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR6GG7JS174051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22137
  • Mileage 195,042 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 195,042 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 232,178 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 RAM 1500 ST 149,816 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 RAM 1500