$19,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
ST
2018 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,398KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT0JG149123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22214
- Mileage 158,398 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2018 RAM 1500