2018 RAM 1500

57,199 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB BLACK PKG

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT CREW CAB BLACK PKG

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

57,199KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5824004
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT3JS128594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,199 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR APPROVED @wautoshoppers.ca  This 2018 Ram 1500 Sport Black PKG is equipped with 8cyl/5.7l HEMI, crew cab, 4x4, heated seats, reverse camera, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, SXM radio, phone pairing, bluetooth, voice recognition, tow package and more!  Call to book your test drive: 519-948-5330  Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)  0 Down payment available  No payments for 6 months OAC  We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

 

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.  *Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

