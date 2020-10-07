Menu
2018 RAM 1500

47,372 KM

$45,995

$45,995

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Night 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

47,372KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5869266
  Stock #: 11998
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT8JS196972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This 2018 Ram 1500 Sport is equipped with 4x4 Crew Cab, 8cyl / 5.7L HEMI automatic transmission, heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel, Reverse camera, ventilated seats, bluetooth, voice recognition, keyless entry, remote start and more!

Call today for more information: 519-948-5330
Visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

We are doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Balance of Factory Warranty

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

