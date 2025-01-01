Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 RAM 2500

172,030 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

ST

Watch This Vehicle
13188914

2018 RAM 2500

ST

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1763496781
  2. 1763496780
  3. 1763496779
  4. 1763496778
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,030KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TR4HT7JG281470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22986
  • Mileage 172,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW XLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW XLT 293,469 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 3500 ST 126,925 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 138,242 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 RAM 2500