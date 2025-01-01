Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 RAM 2500

184,318 KM

Details Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle
13196210

2018 RAM 2500

SLT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1763659611
  2. 1763659611
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
184,318KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6TR5DT6JG182067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23023
  • Mileage 184,318 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 89,266 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 113,924 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 115,511 KM $13,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2018 RAM 2500