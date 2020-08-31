Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

29,801 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew Cab

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,801KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5823828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,801 KM

Vehicle Description

YOUR APPROVED @ wautoshoppers.ca Low km, 4cyl/2.4l automatic transmission, crew cab, balance of factory warranty, reverse camera, remote start, keyless entry, power seats and windows and more! Call and book your test drive today! 519-948-5330 Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC) 0 Down payment available No payments for 6 months OAC This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes. *Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 71,326 KM
$45,299 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 111,590 KM
$26,299 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 32,167 KM
$38,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory