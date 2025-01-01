Menu
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Work Truck for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

234,872 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

13047050

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Work Truck

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1759776717
  2. 1759776717
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,872KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC1CREG7KF262541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22834
  • Mileage 234,872 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500