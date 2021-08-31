Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

29,781 KM

Details Description Features

$33,755

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,755

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,755

+ taxes & licensing

29,781KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7967015
  • Stock #: P505
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J94KUB71070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,781 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Escape Just Landed, Recently Traded In 29,781 KM’S!

Clean Title, One Previous Owner & No Odors!

Beautiful White Exterior Paint, On Black/Gray Interior

Equipped With, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats With Adjustable Lumbar, Memory Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, GPS Navigation, Rear-view Camera & More!

To Learn More Call Today (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 70,428 KM
$51,465 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 30,460 KM
$28,155 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 14,985 KM
$25,465 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory