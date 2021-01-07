Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

76,808 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD No Accidents Reverse Camera

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD No Accidents Reverse Camera

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6546885
  • Stock #: 12034
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH2KGA79658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 76,808 KM

Vehicle Description

Your Approved: www.wautoshoppers.ca

This is an accident free 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD, 4cyl / 2.3L in excellent condition! This vehicle is equipped with reverse camera, remote start, keyless entry, heated seats, powered driver and passenger seats, park assist, lane departure warning, intelligent 4wd, wifi compatible, bluetooth, voice recognition, hill accent control, 7 passenger seating, dual climate control and more!

Call and book your appointment to view or test drive this vehicle 519-948-5330

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive away in your dream vehicle today!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

