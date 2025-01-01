Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 Ford F-150

239,050 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12418644

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1744823892
  2. 1744823892
  3. 1744823892
  4. 1744823892
  5. 1744823892
  6. 1744823892
  7. 1744823892
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,050KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E59KFA69463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22113
  • Mileage 239,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 280,481 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Chevrolet Spark LT 123,002 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 286,033 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150