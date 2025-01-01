$18,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XL
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
239,050KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E59KFA69463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 22113
- Mileage 239,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 280,481 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark LT 123,002 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 286,033 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Sherwood Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-945-XXXX(click to show)
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2019 Ford F-150