Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE for sale in Windsor, ON

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

160,724 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12676419

2019 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1750704387
  2. 1750704387
  3. 1750704387
  4. 1750704388
  5. 1750704388
  6. 1750704386
  7. 1750704387
  8. 1750704388
  9. 1750704387
  10. 1750704388
  11. 1750704387
  12. 1750704388
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,724KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GT22PEG1K1123007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 22428
  • Mileage 160,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 160,724 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Expedition Platinum for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Ford Expedition Platinum 108,793 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn 178,078 KM $26,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2019 GMC Sierra 2500