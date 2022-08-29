Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

80,951 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

AWD Denali

AWD Denali

Location

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

80,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307699
  • Stock #: B466
  • VIN: 3GKALXEXXKL379965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B466
  • Mileage 80,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '19 GMC Terrain with OnStar, Bluetooth, heated seats and more. 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

