Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

17,333 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7309586
  • Stock #: P474
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1KU740438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,333 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred For Sale! ONLY 17,333 KM’S!!

Clean title, One Owner, No Odors!

In Great Shape Inside & Out

Orange Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Comes Equipped With, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear-view Camera & More!

***PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Please Call For More Information (519) 735-7753

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2019 Buick Envision ...
 29,646 KM
$32,296 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 25,102 KM
$24,769 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 40,906 KM
$23,723 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory