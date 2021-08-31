Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

14,985 KM

$25,465

+ tax & licensing
$25,465

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,465

+ taxes & licensing

14,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7949741
  • Stock #: P503
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9KU839685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,985 KM

Vehicle Description

Like Brand New! 2019 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate On The Pre Owned Lot!

ONLY 14,985! One Previous Owner, No Odors

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Leather Interior

Comes Featured With, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, GPS Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear-view Camera, Wireless Charging, Android Auto, Apple Carplay & So Much More!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

