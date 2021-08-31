Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

36,760 KM

Details Description Features

$23,205

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,205

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

Essential

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,205

+ taxes & licensing

36,760KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7853343
  • Stock #: P493
  • VIN: KM8K12AAXKU206538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,760 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Kona For Sale! 36, 760 KM’S

Clean title, One Owner, No Odors!

White Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Featured With, Heated Front Seats, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear-view Camera & Tinted Windows & More!!

For Further Inquiries Please Call (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 57,007 KM
$29,895 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 77,295 KM
$27,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,615 KM
$27,865 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory