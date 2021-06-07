Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

25,102 KM

Details Description Features

$24,770

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,770

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,770

+ taxes & licensing

25,102KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7248620
  • Stock #: P467
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46KU031985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,102 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred For Sale! ONLY 25,102 KM'S 

No Accidents, No Odors & Low Mileage!!

Maroon Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Featured With, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear-view Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay & So Much More!!

***More Pictures Coming Soon!! 

Take This Tucson Out For A Spin Before Its Too Late! 

Call Today! (519) 735-7753  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 40,906 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX Tech
 84,325 KM
$18,845 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV
 53,786 KM
$17,275 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-7753

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory