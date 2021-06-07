2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 25,102 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist

