2019 Hyundai Tucson

40,471 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Hyundai

519-735-7753

Preferred

Location

Windsor Hyundai

1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9

519-735-7753

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

40,471KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7760994
  • Stock #: P490
  • VIN: KM8J3CA45KU928148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,471 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Tucson On The Pre-Owned Lot! 40,471 KM’S

Clean Title, Low Mileage

Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior

Equipped With, Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Auxiliary Input, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear-view Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning & More!!

AWD Capability, With An Heated Steering Wheel, Perfect For Winter Conditions

Call Today To Learn More! (519) 735-7753 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

