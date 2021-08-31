+ taxes & licensing
519-735-7753
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9
519-735-7753
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson On The Pre-Owned Lot! 40,471 KM’S
Clean Title, Low Mileage
Silver Exterior Paint On Black Cloth Interior
Equipped With, Leather & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Auxiliary Input, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Rear-view Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning & More!!
AWD Capability, With An Heated Steering Wheel, Perfect For Winter Conditions
Call Today To Learn More! (519) 735-7753
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1620 Sylvestre Dr., Windsor, ON N9K 0B9