2019 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 7 , 0 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10005726

10005726 Stock #: CK23294A

CK23294A VIN: 1C4PJLJX5KD153137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # CK23294A

Mileage 37,081 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Tonneau Cover Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Sunroof Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Power Lift Gates Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.