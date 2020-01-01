Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNL SAHARA

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,608KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4475685
  • Stock #: 11951
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG4KW608439
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Like new. 6cyl/3.6l automatic transmission, Navigation, reverse camera, WiFi Hot Spot, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, voice recognition, remote start, Alpine speakers and More, It's a Must See!

Fast Approvals: wautoshoppers.ca
Call today for more information: 519-948-5330
or visit us at 5049 Tecumseh Rd East Windsor

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

