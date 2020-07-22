Menu
2019 Kia Forte

48,888 KM

Details Description Features

$18,144

+ tax & licensing
$18,144

+ taxes & licensing

Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,144

+ taxes & licensing

48,888KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5617176
  • Stock #: 2117
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD0KE121433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Forte EX-Sunroof/RearCam/AlloyRims/LaneKeeping/ApplePlay

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

