+ taxes & licensing
519-250-2222
1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3
519-250-2222
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte EX-Sunroof/RearCam/AlloyRims/LaneKeeping/ApplePlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3